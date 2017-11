× Preps Plus Chicago: Week 3 of IHSA Playoffs

Sam Panayotovich and Kevin Powell recap the third week of the 2017 IHSA Football Playoffs on Preps Plus Chicago. Get all the scores, stats and stories from Chicagoland high school football every Friday night on WGN Radio.

Mount Carmel head coach, Frank Lenti, joins the show to recap his team’s win over East St. Louis. Sam and Kevin also check in with Mike Clark of the Chicago Tribune and Edgy Tim.