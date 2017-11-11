× Pope Francis considers married priests to eliminate shortage

Correspondent Elise Harris is a Denver, Colorado native living in Rome. She joins Matt Bubala to talk about Pope Francis and his recent consideration to let some married men become priests. Currently there is a shortage of priests. Harris says statistics show for every ten thousand Catholics there is only one priest. The Pope has not confirmed to allow married men to priesthood, but says it is certainly up for discussion with a possible vote later on from the bishop. The hope is that this discussion could open up doors for priests. Generally, younger men called deacons are more attracted to this lifestyle. Allowing deacons to marry could relieve the man power shortages.