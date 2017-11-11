× Discussion on Louis CK’s Blacklash, The Political Round Table, Live Music with Adam Selzer, and “What’s That From?!” | Full Show (Nov 10th)

Tonight on Pretty Late! (Nov 10th) Patti engages in a lively discussion with listeners about Louis CK’s recent confrontation of the allegations against him. Then, we welcome on The Political Round Table (Eric Elk and Dave Lundy) who discuss the latest hot topics in the political realm – and to lighten things up we have live Music with author and man about town, Adam Selzer. Finally, we take on a famous scene from the movie “The Godfather” in this weeks edition of, “What’s That From?!”.

Listen to the full podcast right here:

