The Moving Wall, a half-size replica of the Washington, D.C. Vietnam Veterans Memorial. The Village of Orland Park, a community partner for the US Department of Defense Commemoration of the 50th anniversary of the Vietnam War, hosts The Moving Wall at the Orland Park Village Center from noon on Thursday, October 1 through Sunday, October 4. (Kristin Decker/WGN Radio)
A Salute To Veterans
The Moving Wall, a half-size replica of the Washington, D.C. Vietnam Veterans Memorial. The Village of Orland Park, a community partner for the US Department of Defense Commemoration of the 50th anniversary of the Vietnam War, hosts The Moving Wall at the Orland Park Village Center from noon on Thursday, October 1 through Sunday, October 4. (Kristin Decker/WGN Radio)
Amy Guth and Jen Bosworth take calls from WGN listeners who want to give a personal shoutout to loved ones who have served the United States.