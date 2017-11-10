× Wintrust Business Lunch 11/10/17: Outcome Health Speed Bumps, NCAA Recruiting, & Long Grove’s Holiday Campaign

Yet another somber headline this week for Outcome Health, one of the most promising startups in the country, and Andrea Hanis shared all the details of the legal storms the company is in. Michael Dufek joined Steve to kick off the beginning of the NCAA Basketball season and the heart of the college sports year, Ryan Messner shared the impact of a holiday campaign on the small town of Long Grove, IL, and Front Row Phyllis previewed the upcoming events for the beginning of the holiday season.