× Vote Jennifer Maddox for CNN’s Top Ten Hero 2017!

Jennifer Maddox is more than just a mom. For more than two decades, Maddox has served the South Side community as a proud member of the Chicago Police Department. In 2011, she also launched her own organization, Future Ties. Future Ties provides free after school and summer programs for elementary children living in Parkway Gardens apartment complex on the south side.

Seven years later, Jennifer has now been chosen as CNN’s Top Ten Heroes of 2017.

Bill and Wendy are joined by Jennifer over the phone to talk about how she got nominated, her mission for Future ties, and much more.

To vote Jennifer number one, you can go to CNNHeroes.com by logging in via email or Facebook, as well as on Facebook Messenger by messaging VOTE to the CNN Heroes Facebook page. Voting ends Tuesday, December 12th.

