The Opening Bell 11/10/17: The Next Millennial Obsession – Airlines?

The year is coming to a close and that means time to reevaluate the portfolio. Paul Nolte (SVP & Sr. Portfolio Manager at Kingsview Asset Management) checked in with Steve recapping some of the biggest impacts to the market this week and looked ahead to the holidays. Brian Sumers (Business Airline Reporter at Skift)then gave Steve the insight into Air France, who is hoping to lock down their millennial customer base and he also helped Steve get in the right mindset for the holiday travel season.