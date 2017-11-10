× The Carry Out 11-10-17: “Louis C.K. was dropped from HBO, Netflix, FX, TBS and his new film is being shelved, which begs the question, ‘Why was he employed by all of Hollywood?'”

The Carry Out is the nightly segment where Justin reads the news so you don’t have to. Tonight’s top stories include comedian Louis C.K. apologizing for sexual misconduct, Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore saying he may have dated teenagers when he was in his 30’s, more and more Republican members of Congress announcing they are retiring, the Northwestern basketball Wildcats winning their opening game against Loyola (of Maryland and not of Rogers Park), the Bulls losing to the Indiana Pacers, the Bears releasing a long injury report ahead of their Sunday game against Green Bay, Notre Dame preparing for their big game against the Miami Hurricanes and Chicago Cubs third baseman Kris Bryant missing his flight for his honeymoon.

