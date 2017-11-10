× How do we make sure veterans get the treatment they deserve?

Dr. Michael Mann joins Justin to discuss his book, “Mission Betrayed: How the VA Really Fails America’s Vets.” Dr. Mann talks about his time working at the VA and why he wrote the book, the 2014 VA “wait list” scandal, how his book merely scratches the surface of all the problems at the VA, how the VA has evolved as a box-checking bureaucracy, the lessons we can learn from the failure of the VA, why the VA is only concerned with numbers and making things look good over a quality healthcare system and what needs to be done to overhaul the VA.

