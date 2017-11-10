× Amy Guth and Rex Huppke Full Show Podcast 11.10.17

Amy Guth and Rex Huppke fill in for John Williams today, as they discuss what makes it hard for victims of sexual assault to come out and talk about it, and what made it perhaps easier for Louis C.K. to admit to his actions. Comedian Michael Ian Black talks about the role of Twitter and its influence on the comedy community. Hope for the Day Founder Jonny Boucher lists the different ways that his organization facilitates a dialogue on mental health. And we find out about the special place in Rex’s heart for ice cream.