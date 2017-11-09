× Wintrust Business Lunch 11/9/17: Home Inspector Rivalries, Uber’s Flying Cars, & Realtor Stress

Steve kicked off the show with Dennis Rodkin to tell him about and unfortunate situation of condo management fraud, and a verbal fight between two organizations that ended poorly. Ian Sherr shared Uber’s announcement of flying cars being tested in Los Angeles as soon as 2020, and Ilyce Glink learned of the number of real estate investors that are feeling the stress of realtors as the market continues to struggle.