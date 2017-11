× Well Done, Pat McGann!

Chicago’s own Pat McGann took the stage last night on ‘The Late Show With Stephen Colbert’ and he did phenomenal job. He joined Bill and Wendy over the phone to recap his experience on the show and shared a couple of “secrets” with us as well. Take a listen.

