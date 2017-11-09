× Uncle Dean Richards Forgot About Us, Then He Joined Us

Bill and Wendy are joined by their pal, Dean Richards! They talk about Wendy’s latest movie theater trip to see IT and the ever-growing list of men and women accused of sexual harassment in Hollywood. He also shares his reviews for “Murder on the Orient Express”, and “Daddy’s Home 2”.

