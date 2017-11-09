NEW YORK, NY - MAY 21: Writer Joel Stein signs copies of his book, "Man Made" during the Book Party for Man Made by TIME's Joel Stein at MLB Fan Cave on May 21, 2012 in New York City. (Photo by Jemal Countess/Getty Images for Time)
TIME Columnist Joel Stein writes a cautionary sports column
TIME Columnist Joel Stein also contributes to The Athletic, where he has so far written a funny sports column. Joel explains to John why basketball teammates shouldn’t hit each other in the face.