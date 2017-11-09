× ‘This is Us’ And The Use Of The N-Word

The hit NBC show, ‘This is Us’ shocked their fans this week with the use of the N-word without censorship and so far it has gotten mixed reviews. Matt McGill, former morning personality of WVON and media consultant joined Bill and Wendy this morning to talk about the episode and explains why the N-word conversation needs to happen across all platforms, not just in hushed conversation. Did NBC push the envelope a little bit too far? You be the judge.

You can find Bill and Wendy on Twitter and on Facebook. The Bill and Wendy Show airs Monday through Friday from ten a.m. to noon, then streaming from noon to 1 p.m.