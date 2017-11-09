× The Opening Bell 11/9/17: “What The Future” Makes The Future More Digestible

Thought Leader Thursday was kicked off the Rod Murray (Group SVP for Commercial Banking and head of the Leveraged Finance Group at Associated Bank) when and Steve when the two covered everything from the Jerome Powell’s Fed nomination, and the dip in Chicago banking deposits. Matt Carmichael (Editor at GenPop & Director of Editorial Strategy for Ipsos North America) closed out the hour to detail the new consumer study, “What The Future” that breaks down the different sectors of the world that consumers should be paying the most attention to.