The Mincing Rascals 11.09.17: Texting and walking, DNAInfo, 2016 Presidential Election anniversary, Virginia governor race

The Mincing Rascals are John Williams and Steve Bertrand of WGN Radio, and Eric Zorn and Scott Stantis of Chicago Tribune. They discuss reasoning for the shut down of DNAInfo Chicago, whose New York edition has unionized. The Rascals weigh the logic behind Aldermen’s effort to find those who look at their phones in an intersection. They discuss the president’s purpose and accomplishments, with today being the anniversary of his election. Those include his efforts to create a new tax plan. Finally, the Rascals judge the Virginia gubernatorial election.

Steve recommends “Mindhunter” on Netflix.

Eric recommends “The Surprising Revolt at the Most Liberal College in the Country,” a The Atlantic article.

Scott recommends “Cabbage Rolls and Coffee” by The Shmenge Brothers.

John recommends “Shameless” on Netflix.