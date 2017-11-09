× The John Williams Show Full Podcast 11.09.17: Texting and walking, hitting your teammates, hitting your Senator neighbor

John begins the show by asking you if you think people should be fined for looking at their phones while crossing the street. Then, TIME Columnist Joel Stein talks about his new sports column in The Athletic, which this week highlights athletes hitting their teammates in the face. Louisville Courier Journal Reporter Thomas Novelly fills John in on the latest on the alleged attack on Senator Rand Paul by his angry neighbor. And you call us with your strange neighborly feud stories.