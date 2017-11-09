× The Carry Out 11-9-17: “Note for next scandal is don’t have the auditor of Alabama speak for you”

The Carry Out is the nightly segment where Justin reads the news so you don’t have to. Tonight’s top stories include Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore being accused of making sexual advances toward a 14-year-old girl, Louis CK being accused of sexual misconduct by 5 women in a bombshell report by the New York Times, a former Donald Trump bodyguard saying Trump was offered 5 women at a Moscow hotel, President Trump saying he had great chemistry with China President Xi Jinping, the first snowfall heading towards Chicago, the Hawks losing to the Philadelphia Flyers, Chicago hosting the 2020 NBA All-Star Game, the Bears getting ready to play the Packers at Soldier Field on Sunday, Notre Dame preparing to play the Miami Hurricanes and John Hillerman, the actor who played Tom Selleck’s fastidious estate caretaker Jonathan Quayle Higgins III on Magnum, P.I. passing away.

