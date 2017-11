× Steve Cochran Full Show 11.09.17: 1 year in the books

Political Thursday was loads of fun with Chuck Todd, David Litt, Pat Brady and Eric Adelstein. Nick Schmaltz and his mom Lisa joined us for a check-in from the Blackhawks’ moms trip. Aisha Tayler jumped on with Dean Richards to talk about her directorial debut. Nick Digilio talks tv and the sexual harassment fallout in the movie industry. And David Hochberg tries to stay calm.