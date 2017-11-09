× Paul Lisnek’s – “Behind the Curtain”: Driving while sleepy and “School of Rock”

While driving while drunk or texting has always been known as a serious risk to life and safety, a less known but very serious risk is driving while drowsy or tired. How often have you gotten behind the wheel when exhausted and perhaps fallen asleep behind the wheel? The risk is real and the number of deaths and illnesses are staggering. Paul is joined by actor and singer turned businessman Anson Williams (who played the beloved character Potsie Weber on Happy Days) to discuss this problem. Anson has been recognized as an expert in the field and as a nephew of the famous Dr. Heimlich (of the Heimlich maneuver). He offers up a way to combat driving while sleepy.

Then, Paul chats with School of Rock star Rob Colletti about the Andrew Lloyd Webber Rock musical hit playing at the Cadillac Palace Theater. Enjoy some music from the show and Rob’s perspective on playing the “shlub” who is just trying to get through life, surrounded by incredibly talented kids in the cast. He’s Chicago’s very own and chats with Paul about his favorite Chicago pizza.