What are the root causes that drive countries to commit mass atrocities against civilians and what can be done to stop it?

Naomi Kikoler, Deputy Director of the Center for the Prevention of Genocide at the U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum, joins Justin to discuss the root causes that drive countries or rogue states to commit mass atrocities against civilians and what can be done in our modern era to stop it before it begins. Naomi talks about the enormity of the crisis, her “Bearing Witness” trips to see these atrocities first-hand, why the U.S. and other governments have been determined to defeat the Islamic State, the risk factors and warning signs of potential and actual mass atrocities, why Burma is driving out the Rohingya people and the tools that are available to governments to prevent genocide from happening.

