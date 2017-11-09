× Hoge and Jahns, Episode 128: Week 10 Bears, NFL Preview

It’s Bears-Packers week! Well rested from the bye week, Adam Hoge and Adam Jahns preview the game from every angle including the one from Green Bay. Mike Heller who hosts a sports radio show in Milwaukee and Madison, WI, joins Hoge and Jahns to talk about how things have gone since Aaron Rodgers went out with an injury and what the Packers may do differently heading into the game against the Bears. The guys make bold predictions, guess the final score and then pick games against the spread in the NFL and college football. Listen below!

