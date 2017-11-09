× Here’s Why You Shouldn’t Be Worried About The EPA’s Approval of Weaponized Mosquitoes

Weaponized mosquitoes? Yes, you read right. The EPA has just approved MosquitoMate, a Kentucky-based biotechnology company, to release its bacteria-infected male mosquitoes in several parts of the United States, including Illinois. Akshat Rathi, a reporter from Quartz joined Bill and Wendy this morning to talk about the new biopesticide and the EPA’s plan with them.

