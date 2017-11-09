FILE - In this Jan. 18, 2016, file photo, a female Aedes aegypti mosquito, known to be a carrier of the Zika virus, acquires a blood meal on the arm of a researcher at the Biomedical Sciences Institute of Sao Paulo University in Sao Paulo, Brazil. A Utah man who mysteriously contracted Zika from his infected father may have got it by touching his dad's tears or sweat with his bare hands, according to new research unveiled Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2016, that found the unusual transmission method was likely caused by his dying father having 100,000 times the normal level of the virus. (AP Photo/Andre Penner, File)
Here’s Why You Shouldn’t Be Worried About The EPA’s Approval of Weaponized Mosquitoes
Weaponized mosquitoes? Yes, you read right. The EPA has just approved MosquitoMate, a Kentucky-based biotechnology company, to release its bacteria-infected male mosquitoes in several parts of the United States, including Illinois. Akshat Rathi, a reporter from Quartz joined Bill and Wendy this morning to talk about the new biopesticide and the EPA’s plan with them.
