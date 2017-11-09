× “Cable has saved Fall” The Hollywood Reporter’s Dan Fienberg on TV

Dan Fienberg is a TV critic for The Hollywood Reporter and The Fien Print.

In this conversation with Nick Digilio, he discusses the fall television slate and how cable has been the saving grace in a mediocre season.

Other items talked about include Stranger Things, Mindhunters, Brooklyn 99, The Mick, Better Things, Baskets, The Good Place, Superstore, Marvel’s Runaways, Me Myself and I, The Rundown with Robin Thede, The Opposition, Saturday Night Live, shows that were on way too long and Alias Grace.

