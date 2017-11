× Breakfast with a Blackhawk: Nick Schmaltz and his mom Lisa

Nick Schmaltz and his mom Lisa joined The Steve Cochran Show to talk about Lisa’s first ever “mom’s trip.”¬† Lisa said it’s already off to a great start and she liked having dinner with Ryan Hartman and John Hayden’s moms. ¬†They are off to see some landmarks today in Philly and then watch their sons win tonight!