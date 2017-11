× Bill and Wendy Full Show 11-9-17

Today’s guests include Matt McGill, Akshat Rathi, Pat McGann, and Dean Richards. Bill and Wendy talk about the National Toy Hall of Fame Class of 2017, the hit TV show ‘This is Us’, Bob Costas, weaponized mosquitoes, show biz news and much more. Sounds kind of wacky right? Well it is. Take a listen.

