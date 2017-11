× Bill and Wendy Bonus Hour 11-9-17

Today on the “Stranger Things” bonus hour, Bill and Wendy talk about the top sexual misconduct allegations in Hollywood, including the ones against Louis C.K. and Mariah Carey, They also discuss racism in today’s society, Bill’s gym story, and much more.

The Bill and Wendy Show airs Monday through Friday from ten a.m. to noon, then streaming from noon to 1 p.m.