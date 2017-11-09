Associated Bank Thought Leader: Rod Murray

Catching up with Rod Murray (Group SVP for Commercial Banking and head of the Leveraged Finance Group at Associated Bank), Steve looked back at the expected news of Jerome Powell’ nomination to the Federal Reserve. The Associated Bank Thought Leader also touched on the dip in Chicago banking participation as online resources continue to grow in popularity, and what traditional banks continue to do in order to adapt to the technological shift across the globe.

 

 