Wintrust Business Lunch 11/8/17: Small Biz Insurance Plans, Pot in IL, & Local Elections

The tax reform bill is a large point of concern for everybody in Washington DC and in the stock market. Terry Savage told Steve that trust in the American people is the only way the bill will pass, but she also touched on the small business health insurance updates in her latest column. Frank Sennett hinted that the regulation of marijuana could be coming to Illinois, and Natasha Korecki shared with Steve the impact of yesterday’s elections on Chicago’s business climate.