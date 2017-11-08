× Why was Chance the Rapper scolding Chicago alderman?

The Daily Line‘s Mike Fourcher joins Justin for his weekly visit to break down the top local political stories making news this week including Barack Obama showing up for jury duty, Chance the Rapper accusing the city of having misplaced priorities, the Illinois House failing to override Governor Rauner’s veto of union-backed legislation that would have prevented local governments from establishing “right-to-work” zones and lawmakers passing a package of bills and resolutions in response to accusations of sexual harassment and gender discrimination in state government.

