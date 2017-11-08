Virginia Gov.-elect, Ralph Northam speaks during a news conference at the Capitol in Richmond, Va., Wednesday, Nov. 8, 2017. Northam defeated Republican Ed Gillespie in Tuesday's election. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)
Washington Post National Correspondent Philip Bump on the Virginia election: Trump “is trying to find a win from yesterday where he can”
Washington Post National Correspondent Philip Bump tells John how Democrat Ralph Northam won Virginia Governor in yesterday’s election, instead of Trump’s pick, Ed Gillespie. He says opposition towards Trump has something to do with it.