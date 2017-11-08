× Vinyl expert Jim Hanke on Record Store Day, Record Sales and His Lydia Loveless Podcast Taping

Nick Digilio welcomes back to the show Jim Hanke, host of the Vinyl Emergency podcast on The Now Playing Network!

In this conversation, they discuss Record Store Day, record sales and Jim’s live podcast taping featuring Lydia Loveless happening November 16th at Pinwheel Records.

To download this or any of Nick’s podcast visit our I-Tunes page. Like us on Facebook (/nickdshow) and follow us on Twitter (@nickdshow.)