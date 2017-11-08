× Video Game Previews, Reviews & News

Christmas has come early this year; with three of the biggest titles: Super Mario Odyssey, Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus and Assassins Creed Origins. Review & Previews Editor at EGMNow.net, Ray Carsillo reviews these titles and explains the unique thing that makes each one of them stand out. Ray and Mason discuss the current trend of video game upselling through DLC & other items. Upcoming games for November are previewed.

