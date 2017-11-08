× The Opening Bell 11/8/17: Is The US Becoming More Accommodating To Veterans?

Veterans are a vital part of our country’s identity and part of the economy. WalletHub’s latest research details the best cities for veterans to live in, and Nicholas Armstrong (Sr. Director of Research & Evaluation at the Institute for Veterans and Military Families at Syracuse University) provided analysis of the data and the latest from the IVMF. Jeremy Groves (Professor of Economics at Northern Illinois University) then joined Steve to break down the proposed tax reform bill – who will be impacted the most, what will stay the same, when will we see things finalized?