The John Williams Show Full Podcast 11.08.17: 2016 election anniversary, U of I faculty pension, Virginia governor race

Today is the first anniversary of Donald Trump’s election. John asks you what you were doing last year tonight; some of you danced in your friends’ living rooms, and some of you cried under your pillows. Then, Chicago Tribune Reporter Joe Mahr explains how one former University of Illinois athletic director managed to earn himself a pension of $500,000 a year. Washington Post National Correspondent Philip Bump tells John how President Trump did himself worse by responding via Twitter to Ralph Northam’s election victory in Virginia Tuesday.