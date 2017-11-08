× The incredible story of Holocaust survivor Aaron Elster: “It’s important that young people understand what human beings are capable of doing to one another”

Holocaust survivor Aaron Elster and Shoshana Buchholz-Miller from the Illinois Holocaust Museum join Justin to discuss the groundbreaking Take a Stand Center, which utilizes technology to enable a first-in-the-world “conversation” with 13 recorded Holocaust Survivors via 3-D holography. Shoshana talks about the origins of the Take a Stand Center and the importance of technology to tell the story of Holocaust survivors. Aaron talks about his experience being part of the exhibition and tells the unbelievable story of escaping the Sokolow Ghetto as a 10-year-old and hiding in the attic of a Polish family for two years until the war’s end.

