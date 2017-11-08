× The Download with Justin Kaufmann Full Show 11-8-17

What an amazing show we have for you this evening! On tonight’s episode of The Download, The Daily Line’s Mike Fourcher checks-in from Springfield to give an update on the veto session, Aaron Elster tells us his incredible story of surviving the Holocaust, Tasha Green Cruzat, President of Voices for Illinois Children, discusses the results of the 2017 Illinois Kids Count Report, we hear some live music from the great Australian musician Paul Kelly and since it’s Wednesday, The DuPage Picker is here to evaluate your stuff on “The Swap Meet!”

