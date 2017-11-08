× The Carry Out 11-8-17: “Jason Heyward won the Gold Glove last night and promptly accepted the award and weakly grounded it to second”

The Carry Out is the nightly segment where Justin reads the news so you don’t have to. Tonight’s top stories include last night’s election results being a positive for Democrats, former President Barack Obama showing up for jury duty in Chicago, Chance the Rapper showing up at City Council, Panera buying Au Bon Pain, the Bulls losing to the Raptors, ESPN doing a lengthy piece on former Bull Jimmy Butler, Danny Trevathan suffering a calf injury, Jason Heyward winning a gold glove and Chicago alderman wanting to fine pedestrians for “distracted walking.”

