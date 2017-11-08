× Sopel Says: Corey Crawford is Finally Getting the Recognition He Deserves

Former Chicago Blackhawks player, Brent Sopel joins us over the phone for another edition of Sopel Says! Listen in as he break down what’s next for the Hawks with their new top line, Corey Crawford, and much more.

You can find Bill and Wendy on Twitter and on Facebook. The Bill and Wendy Show airs Monday through Friday from ten a.m. to noon, then streaming from noon to 1 p.m.