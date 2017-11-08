Roe Conn Full Show (11/1/17): Astronaut Scott Kelly on his year in space, the future of movie theaters, and more…

Posted 7:53 PM, November 8, 2017, by , Updated at 07:50PM, November 8, 2017

Roe Conn and Anna Davlantes playing at game of News or Ruse. (Kristin Decker)

The Roe Conn Show w/Anna Davlantes for Wednesday, November 8th, 2017:

WGN-TV’s Ben Bradley gets ready for Mark Suppelsa’s farewell, Ald. Brendan Reilly weighs in on a proposal to fine pedestrians up to $500 for crossing the street while distracted on their phones, Tom Skilling remembers the legacy of Bozo the Clown, Vice President/Chief Communications Officer for the National Association of Theater Owners Patrick Corcoran talks about how the future of going to the movies, the Top Five@5 features Chance the Rapper confronting Chicago’s City Council, and astronaut Scott Kelly joins the show to talk about his record-setting trip to new book, Endurance: A Year in Space, a Lifetime of Discovery and the children’s companion book My Journey to the Stars.

