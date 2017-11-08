× Green Beret Scott Mann’s Amazing Story

Scott Mann has spent nearly 23 years in the Army, of which 18 has been as a Green Beret with deployments in Colombia, Ecuador, Peru, Panama, Iraq and Afghanistan. During Scott’s last combat tour to Afghanistan, he was one of the architects of the Village Stability Operations program.

He has a book on this topic entitled “Game Changers: Going Local to Defeat Violent Extremists.” After retiring from the Army, Scott founded the non profit Stability Institute where he still advises senior commanders and law enforcement officers on community-based operations. Scott is also a passionate advocate for veterans transitioning to civil society. He is a consultant to the Green Beret Foundation on military transition and has written a book entitled “Next Ridgeline” on this topic. Scott lives in Tampa, Florida, as a real estate entrepreneur, speaker, trainer, and author.