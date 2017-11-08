× Get to know Australian singer-songwriter Paul Kelly

The tremendous Australian singer-songwriter Paul Kelly joins Justin to talk about his great career, how often he is able to tour the United States, the differences between touring at home in Australia and here in the states, his ability to play a number of different styles of music, the importance of the written word to his craft, the process of creating a song, how his career has evolved and his latest record, “Life is Fine.” Paul (along with singers Vika and Linda Bull) also performs a couple of songs including, “Letter in the Rain” and “Josephina.”

