Dr. John Duffy: Coping With National Tragedy

Dr. John Duffy is a an author, clinical psychologist, family and parenting expert, and father and husband. He joins Bill and Wendy in the studio to talk about how to cope with national tragedy. They also talk about helping children deal with it, appropriate responses, and much more.

