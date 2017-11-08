× Does the quality of your education really just have to do with geography?

Tasha Green Cruzat, President of Voices for Illinois Children, joins Justin to discuss the results of the 2017 Illinois Kids Count Report. Tasha talks about the perpetual budget crisis in Illinois and the data in the 2017 report that finds, more often than not, we give low-income and minority students in Illinois less effective teachers, less experienced principals, a less rigorous curriculum, and fewer resources.

