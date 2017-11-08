× Cookies Are Coming to Chicago, Tech With Van Dinter, Chicago Blues Used To Heal and Chicago’s DMK Burger Is Going Global! | Full Show (Nov 7th)

Tonight on Pretty Late! (NOV 7th) AV Club TV show host John Teti rides side car as we bring some sweets to start the show from the annual Luxury Cookie Exchange! To give us some more info on this tasty event we bring on executive chef, Sean Curry. Then, a local favorite, Chicago’s DMK Burger is going global as the chain starts a new franchise business throughout the Chicagoland,. To share their insight into these amazing burgers we welcome on Five Time James Beard nominated chef, Michael Kornick as well as David Morton and David Grossman! Moving right along into Tech Tuesday, the great Steve Van Dinter joins us to share the latest gadgets and hiking tech apparel. Our good friend Tom Holland joins us to talk about an exciting event coming up “Chicago Blues Musicians Come Together to Heal Chicago”. All this AND more on tonight’s show!

Listen to the full podcast right here:

