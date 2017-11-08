× BrewLights at Lincoln Park Zoo – December 7th

The fourth annual BrewLights at Lincoln Park Zoo, presented by Louis Glunz Beer, Inc. and the Auxiliary Board of Lincoln Park Zoo, returns on Thursday, December 7th from 5:30pm to 9:30pm. Join us at Chicago’s one-night-only beer sampling event open to adults 21 and older!

You can sip on 12 beers, savor over two million holiday lights and support Lincoln Park Zoo. BrewLights has raised over $450,000 for Lincoln Park Zoo in the last three years with the help of the brewery partners and the Zoo Auxiliary Board. All proceeds from BrewLights help keep the Chicago landmark zoo free and open to the public year-round.

Tickets to BrewLights include admission for sampling a dozen seasonal holiday beer, specialty import beer and local craft beer plus access to the animal houses and ZooLights activities like free carousel rides, music at the Kolver Lion House and photos with Santa at the Helen Brach Primate House.

Early bird tickets are available through November 13 for $40; Advance tickets are $49 from November 13 – December 6 and $60 the day of the event. Buy tickets here.

Featured beers on tap throughout the zoo at BrewLights are:

Brouwerij Huyghe – Delirium Noel – Belgian Dark Strong Ale (ABV: 10.5%)

Stiegl Brewery – Goldbrau Lager (ABV: 4.9%)

Brauerei Hirt – Morchl – Austrian Dark Lager (ABV: 5%)

Unibroue – Lune de Miel – Belgian Amber Ale (ABV: 8.0%)

Temperance Beer Co – Escapist – American IPA (ABV: 6.7%)

Baderbrau Brewing Co – Chicago Pilsener (ABV: 4.8%)

Pacific Coast Cider – Pinot Grigio Hard Cider (ABV: 6.0%)

Begyle Brewling Co – Crash Landed – American Pale Wheat Ale (ABV: 7.0%)

Hofbrau Munchen – Delicator – Dopplebock (ABV: 7.5%)

Breckenridge Brewery – Christmas Ale – Strong Ale (ABV: 7.8%)

Saugatuck Brewing Co – Paled It – Tropical Pale Ale (ABV: 5.5%)

Noon Whistle Brewing – Bernie – Milk Stout (ABV: 5%)

Share your photos at the event on social media using #BrewLightsCHI!