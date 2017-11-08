Chicago Blackhawks center Jonathan Toews, left, celebrates with goalie Corey Crawford after they defeated the Philadelphia Flyers 3-0 as defenseman Michal Kempny, center, looks on in an NHL hockey game Wednesday, Nov. 1, 2017, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
Blackhawks Crazy: On The Beat w/ Chris Kuc
Chicago Blackhawks center Jonathan Toews, left, celebrates with goalie Corey Crawford after they defeated the Philadelphia Flyers 3-0 as defenseman Michal Kempny, center, looks on in an NHL hockey game Wednesday, Nov. 1, 2017, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
In Episode 11 of Season 3 of the Blackhawks Crazy podcast, Mike Jacobsen and Scott King get you caught up on everything Hawks. Longtime Chicago Tribune Blackhawks scribe Chris Kuc joins the guys to break down the ins and outs of covering the team for nearly a decade.