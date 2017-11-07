× Wintrust Business Lunch 11/7/17: Walt Disney Wavers, Singapore Airline Suites, & Young Entrepreneurs

Media has been in the spot light for many months now and they are the leaders in the market for the wrong reasons. Jon Najarian detailed the reason behind Walt Disney’s market woes and what other stocks are on his radar. Lewis Lazare then recapped his worldwide trip after Singapore Airlines announced a new class of in flight comfort, Suzanne Muchin shared her most recent thoughts from her Big Payoff podcast, and Laura Cebula informed Steve that American parents are ready for more entrepreneurs.