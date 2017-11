× What you need to know to get your garden ready for winter

Andrew Bunting, the Chicago Botanic Garden’s assistant director and director of plant collections, joins Justin to offer some helpful gardening tips and what you need to do to get your garden ready for winter! AND WHAT HAPPENED WITH JUSTIN’S HYDRANGEAS?!

